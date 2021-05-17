Las Vegas man charged with embezzling $105K from painting contractor

The bookkeeper has been charged with carrying out a six-figure embezzlement from a Las Vegas Valley construction company through a direct deposit scheme.

Brian Carty (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas bookkeeper has been charged with carrying out a six-figure embezzlement from a Las Vegas Valley construction company through a direct deposit scheme, according to police and court records.

Brian Carty, 50, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday on felony charges of theft of $100,000 or more and three counts of obtaining another’s personal identity information for unlawful purpose.

An arrest warrant secured by Las Vegas police shows the charges stem from an alleged embezzlement scheme from May 2018 to November 2019 at a painting business called Night Shift Inc. in Las Vegas.

The warrant states that an owner of the business contacted police regarding the theft, telling police Carty was responsible for keeping the company’s books.

“In June of 2019 (the owner) was verifying the company’s payroll when he noticed an unusual amount of funds being paid out to Brian Carty via direct deposits,” a detective on the case wrote.

The owner checked the company’s QuickBooks program and discovered “Brian had been conducting transactions using various company employee names,” police said. “It was discovered the accounts the funds were being deposited into did not belong to the employees listed in the transactions.”

The detective went on to say that Carty would use his name, along with four other employee names without their permission, to deposit funds into bank accounts Carty opened.

“Once the funds were deposited into the accounts and cleared, Brian would void the transactions making it appear as if the transaction was zero dollars or never occurred,” police said.

Police said they identified six accounts unauthorized funds were being distributed to.

“Over an 18-month period from March 2018 through October 2019, Brian Carty completed 123 fraudulent direct deposits…resulting in a financial loss of $105,208.24,” police said.

In addition, police said they subsequently found another $6,000 in thefts traced through deposits to Carty’s accounts. Police interviewed Carty who claimed the expenditures were authorized, but police said this was not the case.

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate Carty is scheduled to appear in court on June 14 for negotiations in the case.

