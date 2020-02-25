Las Vegas man charged with making pipe bombs that forced evacuations

A Las Vegas man arrested in connection with the discovery the devices at a storage facility on Friday in the central valley is identified as Daniel Spitler, 39.

Daniel Spitler (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Tests on two suspected pipe bombs recovered by authorities at a storage business Friday showed the devices contained shrapnel and flammable materials, according to a police report.

Police said they were called to an apartment in the 4600 block of Oakey Boulevard near Interstate 15 at 11:20 a.m. Friday. They learned that family members of a man named Daniel Spitler, 39, said he’d been destroying property at the apartment, and that Spitler possibly had manufactured a pair of pipe bombs.

The devices were discovered inside a nearby U-Haul storage unit on the 1900 block of Oakey Boulevard., according to a Metropolitan Police Department statement. This prompted an evacuation of the surrounding area for much of the day.

“The devices were about 6 inches in length and had green fuses attached to them,” an officer wrote in an arrest report for Spitler.

A family member found the devices at the home she shared with Spitler but thought they were Tupperware and moved them to the storage unit, police said.

The arrest report for Spitler says that a state police K-9 trained to detect explosives alerted on the items. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue used a robotic device to remove the devices from a crate, then rendered them safe.

Materials inside the device proved to be a highly flammable material. There was also powder containing lead shot in the devices.

Spitler was arrested at approximately 7 p.m. Las Vegas Justice Court Records show he faces two counts of possessing, manufacturing or disposing of a explosive device. He was expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.