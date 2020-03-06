Las Vegas man faces assault, lewdness with child charges in ‘16 case

A Las Vegas man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child in incidents dating back to 2016 and earlier.

Martin Desrochers (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An arrest report for Martin Desrochers, 50, said a female victim accused Desrochers of molesting her between the ages of 3 and 9. Police subsequently conducted an investigation and listened in on a phone call in which Desrochers was confronted with the allegation. Police said Desrochers was heard saying:

“It happened a while ago, and I took corrective actions, what else should I say.”

Police said a witness told them that when they confronted Desrochers about the accusation that he told them he “admitted to touching the victim inappropriately, but he had not touched her since 2016.”

Police also said during their investigation they interviewed a witness who claimed Desrochers told them he had “urges he couldn’t control.”

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate Desrochers is charged with two counts of sexual assault against a child under 14 and lewdness with a child. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.

