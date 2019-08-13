Las Vegas man faces attempted murder charge in vehicle attack

Police say Anthony Jackson, 43, ran over a man twice on Las Vegas Boulevard last month after seeing him with his girlfriend, leaving the victim brain dead.

(Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A man is facing charges of attempted murder after running over another man last month on Las Vegas Boulevard, leaving the victim brain dead, according to Las Vegas police.

Anthony Jackson, 43, was arrested Friday, two weeks after police said Jackson ran over the man twice after seeing the victim walking with Jackson’s girlfriend outside the Tahiti Village Resort at 7230 S Las Vegas Blvd., according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the Manor Suites and Tahiti Village parking lot around 5:50 a.m. on July 21 after a woman called to report she saw a man drive over another man in his GMC sport vehicle, police said.

Investigators reviewed security footage from the parking lot and saw the victim walking with a female with hair dyed pink. The woman backed up as the victim continued walking forward, when he was hit by the GMC, the report said. Jackson then backed over the victim again and, before driving off westbound, slowed the car to yell at the woman, it said.

The victim suffered “external injuries to his head and face and extensive internal head trauma.” He was declared brain dead — meaning there was an absence of brain function based on a series of tests — on July 23.

Investigators conducting a search warrant on Jackson’s room at Tahiti Village found pink hair in the bathtub, indicating the woman had been staying there. Jackson’s wife also called police the afternoon of July 21 and said her estranged husband’s girlfriend texted her to say Jackson had “hit someone and took off,” the arrest report said.

Jackson had contacted police because he wanted “to give his side” but had not set up a time to do so by July 24 when police issued an arrest warrant.

Jackson is facing charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon. He was being held on $150,000 bail until his preliminary hearing on Aug. 26.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.