Las Vegas man faces battery charge after brutal fistfight

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A suspect arrested early Monday after a fistfight that left a man in critical condition is facing a felony charge of battery.

Jeffery James Teo, 35, remained at the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday morning on $5,000 bail, jail and court records show.

The fight was reported just after 1:05 a.m. Monday inside a home on the 4100 block of Beech Family Street, near East Alexander Road and North Lamb Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Officers attempted for several hours to speak with the suspect, Gordon said, until the man finally exited the home about 5 a.m., at which point he was taken into custody.

The victim was in critical condition at a hospital late Monday morning, Gordon said.

