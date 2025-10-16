Las Vegas man faces charges after woman killed in suspected DUI crash

A Las Vegas man faces six felony counts following a suspected DUI crash near Blue Diamond Road and Interstate 15 that a 69-year-old woman dead

A Las Vegas man faces six felony counts following a suspected DUI crash near Blue Diamond Road and Interstate 15 that left one person dead earlier this month.

Ryan Foster, 43, faces one count of DUI resulting in death, two counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and three counts of felony reckless driving, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Foster also faces a misdemeanor charge related to failing to “decrease speed or use due care under certain circumstances.”

Celsa Olivas-De-Vivas, 69, of Las Vegas died as a result of the crash, which happened just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 1 on the collector distributor road that runs parallel to Interstate 15 near Blue Diamond Road in south Las Vegas. Several others involved in the three-vehicle crash were taken to a local hospital.

Foster was arrested the day of the crash, said Trooper Shawn Haggstrom of the Nevada Highway Patrol in an email.

