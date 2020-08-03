Las Vegas man faces several felonies in beating of girlfriend, police say

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on multiple felonies after a woman said he punched her more than 50 times during a prolonged beating, police said.

Robert Ball (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Robert Ball, 57, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Thursday in the July 25 attack at an apartment in the 2900 block of East Charleston Boulevard. An arrest report for Ball states police responded to the apartment at 4:26 a.m. and found Ball’s ex-girlfriend suffering from a severe beating. Her eye was swollen shut and she had a welt “the size of a walnut” on her forehead. She’d also been choked and had a knife held to her throat.

“Her left eyebrow was so swollen that her left eye was covered and she could not see out of it,” police wrote.

The woman told police she’d broken up with Ball after dating him for only a month. He threatened to kill her, then showed up at her apartment three times in a 12-hour period in the day leading up to the beating. Each time, police were called, but they could not locate Ball.

The woman said Ball showed up at her apartment a fourth time, forced his way in, and punched her repeatedly. She said he choked her to the verge of unconsciousness and held a knife to her throat.

Ball was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, burglary, assault, domestic battery and violation of parole, but a criminal complaint has not been filed and prosecutors have so far declined to prosecute on the attempted murder charge. A status check on the filing of a criminal complaint is scheduled for Justice Court on Tuesday.

