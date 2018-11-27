Las Vegas man gets 11 years for possession of child porn

A Las Vegas man has been ordered to serve more than 11 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

Gavel (Thinkstock)

A Las Vegas man has been ordered to serve more than 11 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan sentenced Randall Little, 63, on Monday to 135 months behind bars on one count of possession of child pornography. Little, who will be subjected to lifetime supervision as a sex offender upon his release, pleaded guilty to the charge in August.

Prosecutors said in a news release that investigators following a tip found upward of 600 images and videos of child pornography on electronic devices inside Little’s home. He admitted he had sexually explicit images of children and that he read “intergenerational love stories” that describe romantic relationships between men and boys. He also told authorities that he moderated at least 10 online communities where he and others shared images of boys, the release stated.

Little had been convicted in 2001 on five counts of possession of child pornography, prosecutors said.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.