Las Vegas man gets 15 years in prison for armed robberies

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Monday for a series of armed robberies.

Bailey Aaron Hall, 23, pleaded guilty in late 2017 to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to court records.

Prosecutors said Hall entered a Subway restaurant on North Decatur Boulevard in August 2016, pointing a .45-caliber firearm at an employee and a customer before he fled with $114. Days later, Hall used the same caliber weapon to rob a nearby Jack in the Box, according to court records. Prosecutors said he struck the employee in the head with his gun before stealing $150.

Later that same month, he stole $950 at gunpoint from a Green Valley Grocery on North Decatur.

