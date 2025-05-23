96°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Crime

Las Vegas man gets 3 years after pleading guilty to extortion, other charges

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Nevada Highway Patrol officers investigate the scene of a fatal crash on northbound Interstate ...
Police: Driver charged in Nevada crash that killed 2 kids said he smoked ‘bowl of marijuana’
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Body found in downtown Las Vegas container; suspect dies in pursuit with Utah police
Police say this image from an arrest report provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Depar ...
Police: Summerlin bartender hid camera in women’s restroom for a week
Defense attorney Gary Guymon, center, accused of sex trafficking and plotting with felons to ki ...
‘Gorilla pimp’ attorney enters no contest plea to bribing or intimidating witness, coercion
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2025 - 5:47 pm
 

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including extortion, money laundering and stalking related to a case that involved cryptocurrency, federal prosecutors announced.

Idriss Qibaa, 28, was ordered by U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware to serve three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, a fine of $75,000 and $200,000 in restitution payments, according to a Department of Justice news release.

According to court documents, in April of 2024, Qibaa threatened force and extorted $200,000 from a victim. As part of the extortion scheme, on March 7 and 8 of 2024, he obtained $63,500 worth of cryptocurrency.

In June and July of 2024, Qibaa admitted to engaging in online direct messages, texts, and postings, to cause substantial emotional distress to multiple victims, according to records, and their families in California.

Qibaa later sent text messages containing threats to injure and kill a victim and members of the victim’s family, according to the department’s release.

In February, Qibaa pleaded guilty to one count of extortion, two counts of money laundering, one count of stalking, and two counts of interstate communications containing a threat to injure, according to the department.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES