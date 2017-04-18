Las Vegas man sentenced in $1.2M telemarketing scam

Willie James Montgomery, 43, pleaded guilty last fall to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. (Thinkstock)

A Las Vegas man who targeted the elderly in a five-year, $1.2 million telemarketing scam was sentenced Tuesday to 88 months in prison.

Willie James Montgomery, 43, pleaded guilty last fall to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He admitted to falsely portraying himself as a lottery or sweepstakes official to obtain money from unsuspecting victims. After reaching out to the victims, Montgomery and others would instruct them to send payments as a condition for receiving their prizes.

Montgomery admitted in his plea agreement that he and his co-conspirators called at least 66 victims in 22 states. The scam targeted people who previously entered sweepstakes, lotteries, or other prize-drawing contests.

