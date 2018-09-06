Las Vegas man sentenced to 18 years for armed carjackings

Uriah Zamir Crain, 29, was sentenced Wednesday for his role in carjackings on June 22 and June 25 of last year, a U.S. Department of Justice release said.

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for two armed carjackings last summer.

He had pleaded guilty to counts of carjacking, carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm, the release said.

On June 22, 2017, a co-defendant of Crain’s, 24-year-old Nicole Elizabeth Nowak, asked someone to drive her home and then invited the person into a house. That night, Crain and another man hit the person in the head with a handgun, according to court documents cited in the release. They stole money, a wallet and a Ford F-150 truck, the release said.

Three days later, the release said, Crain and Nowak stole a Lincoln Navigator, and Crain shot the owner in the leg after an escape attempt. Crain was found with two guns — one stolen — at the time of his arrest.

Nowak was previously sentenced March 21 to seven years in prison and five years of supervised release. She pleaded guilty to carjacking-related counts and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the release said.

