Las Vegas man sentenced to nearly 20 years for possessing firearm, ammunition

A Las Vegas man with five prior felonies was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 20 years in prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition, the Justice Department said.

After an October 2016 jury trial 40-year-0ld Mario Jacob Sapp of Las Vegas was found guilty of felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition. U.S. District Judge Kent J. Dawson sentenced Sapp to 235 months in prison Tuesday, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Sapp’s five prior felony convictions include battery with a deadly weapon, conspiring to manufacture methamphetamine and two other counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

