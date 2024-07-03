Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for defrauding hospital, over $700k lost

A Las Vegas businessman mailed invoices to a Nevada hospital that amounted to over $700k, the Department of Justice said.

A Las Vegas businessman was sentenced to 21 months in prison on Tuesday for submitting over $700,000 dollars in fraudulent invoices to a hospital.

Roland Sagun Torres mailed invoices to a Nevada hospital for products that were never provided to the hospital, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

From early 2020 to July 2022, Torres used the names of over 100 doctors and patients.

The hospital mailed checks to Torres ultimately amounted to $712,000 dollars.

Torres pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud.

United States District Judge Gloria M. Navarro also sentenced Torres to three years on supervised release and ordered him to pay back $712,000 as restitution.

