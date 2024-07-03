111°F
Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for defrauding hospital, over $700k lost

Nevada businessman sentenced to prison for defrauding hospital. (Getty Images)
Nevada businessman sentenced to prison for defrauding hospital. (Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2024 - 4:02 pm
 

A Las Vegas businessman was sentenced to 21 months in prison on Tuesday for submitting over $700,000 dollars in fraudulent invoices to a hospital.

Roland Sagun Torres mailed invoices to a Nevada hospital for products that were never provided to the hospital, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

From early 2020 to July 2022, Torres used the names of over 100 doctors and patients.

The hospital mailed checks to Torres ultimately amounted to $712,000 dollars.

Torres pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud.

United States District Judge Gloria M. Navarro also sentenced Torres to three years on supervised release and ordered him to pay back $712,000 as restitution.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com.

