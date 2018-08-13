Las Vegas man who died after fight with roommate identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died Friday after a fight with a roommate.

Seth Alfredson faces a murder charge after getting in a fight with his roommate, who later died, on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, police said. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died Friday after a fight with a roommate.

Scott Allen Putzier, 61, was found by Las Vegas police unresponsive inside of an apartment on the 1700 block of Stewart Avenue, near Bruce Street, around 5:20 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Officers attempted to revive Putzier but he died at the scene, police said.

Putzier lived in the apartment with two adults and a child, including 38-year-old Seth Alfredson, police said. Putzier had a physical fight with Alfredson on Friday morning.

Putzier was unresponsive after the fight, and a roommate called 911 after he could not be revived later in the day, police said.

Alfredson was arrested Friday and booked in the Clark County Detention Center without bail. He faces a murder charge.

The coroner’s office had not determined Putzier’s cause and manner of death Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or email homicide@lvmpd.com Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com

1700 Stewart Avenue, las vegas, nv