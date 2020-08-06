Las Vegas marshals seek woman who allegedly ordered dog attack

A woman allegedly unleashed and ordered her dog to attack a 60-year-old man at a Las Vegas park in April. The victim suffered multiple lacerations to his arm, the city said.

A woman allegedly unleashed and ordered her dog to attack a 60-year-old man at a Las Vegas park in April, and now deputy city marshals are seeking the public’s help to identify her.

The attack occurred April 28 at Justice Myron E. Leavitt and Jaycee Community Park, located at 2100 E. St. Louis Ave., according to the city.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations to his arm, the city said.

On Thursday, the city released photographs of the woman accused of ordering the attack, walking with her dog, in hopes that someone might know who she is. The city said a man also was accompanying her and that she was last seen walking southbound on Eastern Avenue toward Sahara Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call the Deputy City Marshal tip line at 702-229-3223.

