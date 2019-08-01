Las Vegas Mayor Goodman’s home is burglarized

Las Vegas police are searching for intruders after Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s house was burglarized Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, center, prepares to be sworn in to her third and final term during a council meeting with Las Vegas City Clerk LuAnn D. Holmes and her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, at City Hall Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

“Nobody’s hurt, there’s just a lot of mess,” Goodman said of the intrusion at the home she shares with her husband, Oscar, the city’s former mayor. “The best of it all is boy, do we have great law enforcement. They were so on it and so responsive. I’m so proud of it and so grateful.”

Police were called to the house around 3:15 p.m. for a reported burglary, and Metro Police Department Officer Larry Hatfield said no suspects had been taken into custody by 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Goodman believes the burglars were watching the house, but nothing was stolen.

“It was quite a surprise,” she said. “It happened in a very quick timeline. They must have been watching the house.”

