Las Vegas men face federal charges in mining company explosives theft

A pair of Las Vegas men accused in the theft of 240 pounds of commercial-grade explosives from a Southern Nevada mining business are facing federal charges.

(Getty Images)

A pair of Las Vegas men are facing federal charges in the theft of 240 pounds of commercial-grade explosives last week from a Southern Nevada mining business.

Prosecutors said Sergio Bautista, also known as “Ismael Cuevas-Flores,” 34, and Eric Golden, 54, both felons, were indicted late last month on one count of conspiracy to steal explosive materials; one count of theft of explosive materials moved in interstate commerce; one count of theft of explosive materials from licensee or permittee; one count of felon in possession of explosives; and one count of possession of stolen explosives.

Bautista and Golden reportedly conspired to steal a 50-pound bag of ammonium nitrate fuel oil and 18 single-kilogram sticks of ammonium nitrate from Hinton Mining LLC.

Bautista has previous felony convictions for charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, identity theft, forgery and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, prosecutors said in a news release.

Golden’s prior felony convictions include trafficking in a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to commit grand larceny, prosecutors said.

The two men are due back in federal court next month.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.