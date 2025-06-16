103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Las Vegas men indicted on federal charges linking them to trafficking fentanyl in Alaska

Two Las Vegas men have been indicted on federal charges after authorities said they were part o ...
Two Las Vegas men have been indicted on federal charges after authorities said they were part of a group of people who trafficked fentanyl from California and Nevada to Alaska for six months, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Alaska. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Clark County Fire Department responded after a tree in the center median of South Las Vegas Bou ...
Police investigate fire on Las Vegas Strip
Manuel Ruiz, second right, arrested in connection with the livestreamed killing of two people i ...
Alleged Strip shooter’s digital life at odds with private personal life
Video shows North Las Vegas casino shooting, high-speed police chase that followed
Damien Patillo, 41, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to 84 months in prison, followed by four years ...
Ghost guns, cocaine: Las Vegas man gets 3 years in federal prison
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2025 - 10:32 am
 

Two Las Vegas men have been indicted on federal charges after authorities said they were part of a group of people who trafficked fentanyl from California and Nevada to Alaska for six months.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alaska stated that, beginning around September and continuing through March , 37-year-olds Helmut Mey and Jonhatan Lau-Osuna, both of Las Vegas, conspired with each other to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl in Alaska. The release said another man, Christian Rodgers, 33, of Kenai, Alaska, also aided Mey and Lau-Osuna.

Mey and Lau-Osuna have been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Mey also faces one count of attempted possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

If convicted, all three defendants face between 10 years and life in prison.

The release said that Assistant U.S. Attorney Mac Caille Petursson is prosecuting these cases, with assistance from other U.S. attorney’s offices, including the Central District of California and the District of Nevada.

Authorities from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Alaska State Troopers and others worked to “disrupt the flow of dangerous narcotics into Alaska through the mail,” an Alaskan public affairs officer said. “Together, the agencies work tirelessly to interdict suspicious U.S. Postal Service and other carriers’ parcels, with a goal of seizing narcotics before they enter communities and prosecuting those responsible for trafficking drugs to Alaska.”

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County Fire Department responded after a tree in the center median of South Las Vegas Bou ...
Police investigate fire on Las Vegas Strip
By / RJ

A tree in the center median of South Las Vegas Boulevard caught fire early Saturday morning, after fireworks were allegedly thrown from a moving vehicle, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Tarek El Moussa poses for a portrait to promote "The Flip Off" on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2 ...
Reality TV star cited for battery at Strip hotel
By / RJ

Tarek El Moussa, one of the faces behind a 10-season-long show about house flipping, was cited after an incident where police said he pushed and punched another man in the head at the Palazzo.

MORE STORIES