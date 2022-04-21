Las Vegas middle school student arrested in assault on teacher

Sawyer Middle School assistant principal Hallie Loewy told parents in an email that CCSD police officers responded to the school and “handled the situation within minutes.”

Sawyer Middle School in Las Vegas (Google maps)

A student at Sawyer Middle School in Las Vegas was arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting a teacher.

Assistant principal Hallie Loewy told parents in an email that Clark County School District police officers responded to the school and “handled the situation within minutes.” The teacher was not physically harmed, she said.

“As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct,” she wrote.

It was the second instance of school violence on Wednesday after a student at Foothill High School student was arrested after an assault on a teacher.

The assaults come after students, teachers and support employees in the district rallied on Tuesday at Eldorado High School for more accountability from the district about safety protocols they say were not implemented as the school returned for its first day of classes after spring break following the assault of the Eldorado teacher this month.

