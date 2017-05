May 29, 2017 - 9:33 am

Top, from left: Assuan Martinez, Brian Ziemba, Shawn Todriquez. Bottom, from left: James Beach, Ronald Leavell, Jacob Dezsi. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Take a look at the faces that have made headlines in Las Vegas over the past 60 days.

See the full gallery here.

Photos provided for this feature come from local police departments.