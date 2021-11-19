Las Vegas officer accused of drunken driving in police car

A police officer is accused of driving his Metropolitan Police Department vehicle under the influence of alcohol, according to a report released this week.

Michael Carral (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An arrest report released Monday said that officer Michael Carral’s department vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Impala, was transmitting “suspicious” radio traffic on Sept. 3 around 12:30 a.m. Two sergeants went looking for the Impala, which police said should have been parked at a Metro area command.

The sergeants called Carral, who brought the Impala back to the station just after 1 a.m., but police wrote that he smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

Metro declined a request for the radio traffic, citing an open investigation.

Carral admitted he was driving the Impala but declined to answer any further questions, according to the police report.

The results of the sobriety tests performed at the station were redacted from the police report.

Carral was arrested on a drunken driving charge. His case remains open in Las Vegas Municipal Court with another hearing scheduled for March 16.

Metro declined multiple requests inquiring about Carral’s current employment status with the department.

