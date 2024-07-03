88°F
Crime

Las Vegas officer among 2 hurt in crash by suspected DUI driver — PHOTOS

A Metropolitan Police Department officer and another person were seriously injured after a vehicle hit them in the parking lot of a Las Vegas convenience store on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Daniel Jacobi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Metropolitan Police Department officer and another person were seriously injured after a vehicle hit them in the parking lot of a Las Vegas convenience store on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Daniel Jacobi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Metropolitan Police Department officer and another person were seriously injured after a vehicle hit them in the parking lot of a Las Vegas convenience store on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Daniel Jacobi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Metropolitan Police Department officer and another person were seriously injured after a vehicle hit them in the parking lot of a Las Vegas convenience store on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Daniel Jacobi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)l)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews from the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a crash scene at the 7-Eleven on South Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
