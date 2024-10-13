89°F
Las Vegas officer arrested, facing charge for domestic violence

October 13, 2024 - 1:06 pm
October 13, 2024 - 1:06 pm
 

A Metropolitan Police Department officer has been arrested and is facing a charge of domestic battery.

Police said Sunday that Lieutenant Brian Boxler was arrested Saturday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for domestic battery by strangulation.

Boxler has been employed by the department since 2008, and is assigned to the Community Safety Division, Summerlin Area Command, police said.

Boxler is being placed on suspension of police powers with pay, pending further investigation, according to police.

