Las Vegas officer injured after pursuit with possible kidnapping suspect

A Las Vegas police officer was injured Thursday morning after a vehicle pursuit involving a suspect in a possible kidnapping.

“Officers observed a vehicle that appeared to be attempting to hit a pedestrian and driving in a manner that posed a danger to the public,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Sean Miller wrote in a text message.

Miller said the driver may have been tied to a possible kidnapping call in downtown. He said that the woman who was reportedly kidnapped had later been found safe with no injuries, and that the call “appears domestic related.”

After a chase, police used a Metro vehicle to force the fleeing vehicle to stop, according to authorities, who said that the pursuit ended at Desert Inn Road and Joe W. Brown Drive.

Miller said that one officer was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, and the suspect was arrested.