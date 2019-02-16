Las Vegas officer injured during foot pursuit after carjacking

An officer was injured following a foot pursuit in the northeast valley Saturday morning. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

About 10:20 a.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of N. Las Vegas Blvd. near North Lamb Boulevard for reports of a carjacking, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Myers said.

The suspect “battered” the victim and then stole their car, Myers said. A short time later, officers responded to 3800 block of Steinbeck Drive, near North Lamb Boulevard for reports of a car that ran into a wall. Police believe the car that ran into the wall is the same car that was stolen earlier this morning.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect ran and was taken into custody in the 4100 block of Dobson Drive. During the foot pursuit, one officer suffered a leg injury and was taken to a local hospital, Myers said.

It was unclear what caused the officer’s leg injury.

No further details were immediately available.

3700 N Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89115