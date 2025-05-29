Las Vegas officers arrest dozens during ‘Memorial Day DUI Blitz’

In a social media post, Metro said it made nearly 60 DUI arrests in Las Vegas over the long holiday weekend.

In a post to X on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said officers made 58 DUI arrests during what it called a “Memorial Day DUI Blitz.”

In all, Metro officers made 966 traffic stops during the operation and issued 567 citations, according to the post. Officers also made 18 “other arrests,” and recovered three firearms, according to the post

“We’re trying to make our streets much safer than what they are by finding DUI drivers and making sure they are being arrested and not causing havoc on our roadways,” said Metro Lt. Bret Ficklin in a video included in the social media post. “Ever since the shutdown due to COVID-19, it’s been very difficult. Driver patterns have changed and attitudes about driving have changed.”

In 2024, 161 people lost their lives as a result of traffic crashes in Metro’s jurisdiction, Ficklin said. Sheriff Kevin McMahill has stated that one of his goals for 2025 is to get that number under 125.

“We as a department are doing everything we can to keep people from getting killed on the roadways,” Ficklin said. “Obviously, that’s not quite enough.”

