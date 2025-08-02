Las Vegas officers injured during incident at south valley business

Two officers were injured and transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Police are seen outside of Target in the 4100 block of Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two Metropolitan Police Department officers were injured Friday evening after responding to a larceny call in south Las Vegas.

According to a news release from Metro, officers responded to the call at a business in the 4100 block of Blue Diamond Road at around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Once there, officers made contact with several suspects, though the suspects drove off before they could be detained, according to the release. In the process of driving off, two Metro officers were injured.

The officers were transported to University Medical Center, police said, with “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Four suspects were later taken into custody, though their names had not been released as of Friday evening.

