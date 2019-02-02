Las Vegas officers involved in Summerlin shooting ID’d

The officers involved in the west valley shooting on Thursday have been identified.

Two Clark County schools in the west valley were locked down for about an hour Thursday morning because of a Las Vegas police shooting in the area. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department detectives Travis Cord, 46, Brian Jackson, 45 and Brian Redsull, 35, were involved in a shooting that left one man in critical condition. Each detective is assigned to Metro’s Criminal Apprehension Team, which is a Federal Bureau of Investigation lead, multi-jurisdictional task force staffed in Metro’s major violators bureau. The team is comprised of FBI, Metro, Henderson and North Las Vegas police departments, according to police.

About 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning, detectives arrived on the 500 block of Poplar Leaf Street, near Alta and Pavilion Center Drives, and set up a perimeter in an attempt to take a man wanted on “violent felonies” into custody, according to Las Vegas police Capt. Yasenia Yatomi. Police did not disclose the felony charges for which the man was wanted.

When officers asked the man to leave his house, the man left the home’s garage in a vehicle and rammed police cars “multiple times,” Yatomi said, prompting officers to open fire. It was unclear how many times the man was struck by gunfire, but he was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

It is unclear how many times detectives fired their weapons. No detectives were injured during the encounter, police said.

The detectives have been placed on routine paid administration leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.

