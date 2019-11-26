Las Vegas pair jailed after police chase from Pahrump to Henderson

Two Las Vegas residents were arrested Monday night after allegedly leading Nye County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase from Pahrump to Henderson, the office said.

Deputies responded around 7 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle near state routes 372 and 160, Capt. David Boruchowitz said in a video on the office’s Facebook page. They were able to locate the car immediately and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the occupants took off.

They sped through southern Pahrump and onto Route 160 toward Las Vegas. Boruchowitz said the chase reached 120 mph at its peak.

After hitting Interstate 15 and heading north, the vehicle exited onto the 215 Beltway to Henderson before the driver attempted to make a U-turn over the median. When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver attempted to flee on foot.

Video from the incident shows the driver was immediately confronted by a deputy, whom he attempted to fight before being taken into custody.

Deputies found two passengers in the car. A woman in the front passenger seat was not cooperative, and deputies had to break the window to remove her and take her into custody, Boruchowitz said.

A second male passenger in the back seat of the car cooperated with deputies and was detained, Boruchowitz said. Deputies determined he was just soliciting a ride, and he was not arrested.

Boruchowitz said deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the car.

The driver and front seat passenger falsely identified themselves to deputies to avoid prosecution, but deputies later identified them as 42-year-old Eliberto Flores and 50-year-old Michelle Elvenia, both of Las Vegas, Boruschowitz said.

Flores was arrested on charges of felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, using the ID of another to avoid prosecution, assault, resisting arrest and numerous vehicle and traffic offenses, Boruchowitz said.

Elvenia was taken to the hospital and faces charges of using the ID of another to avoid prosecution, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, accessory to a crime after the face, obstruction and resisting arrest.

