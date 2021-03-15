56°F
Las Vegas pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in east valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2021 - 11:52 pm
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was killed in an east Las Vegas hit-and-run Sunday night.

The person was crossing the street near Lake Mead Boulevard and Lincoln Road around 10:48 p.m. when he was hit by “an unknown vehicle driven by an unknown driver,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Someone saw them in the street and called 911, Gordon said. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where they died.

Lake Mead Boulevard was shut down in both directions between Moonlite and Gateway as of 11:45 p.m., Gordon said.

No other information was immediately available.

Another pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas earlier Sunday evening. The drivers from both crashes had not been caught Sunday night.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

