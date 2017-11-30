ad-fullscreen
Crime

Las Vegas pet shelter holding 164 rescued Pomeranians— PHOTOS

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2017 - 12:28 pm
 
Updated November 30, 2017 - 12:33 pm

Las Vegas police and Clark County officials recovered more than 150 dogs Wednesday evening from a box truck in Sandy Valley.

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas is now holding 164 Pomeranians that were found in the back of the truck, spokeswoman Kelly Leahy said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s animal cruelty unit is investigating with Clark County animal control and authorities in San Bernardino, California. Police have identified a suspect but have not arrested anyone, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

