Las Vegas police 911 system suffers brief outage

The communications center for Las Vegas police experienced a brief power outage early Wednesday, prompting 911 calls to be rerouted to other Clark County police departments.

The “system disruption” to the Metropolitan Police Department’s call center began about 4:45 a.m. and lasted about 10 minutes. During that period, “911 calls were routed to our partners in Henderson and in North Las Vegas,” the department, the largest law enforcement agency in Nevada, said in a statement.

The cause of the outage was not immediately known. Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

