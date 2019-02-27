Las Vegas police announce arrests in Chinatown car burglaries — VIDEO

Lt. Joshua Bitsko of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Spring Valley area command speaks about a recent string of car break-ins targeting tourists in Chinatown on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are expected to release information Wednesday afternoon on a recent string of car burglaries targeting tourists in Chinatown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have arrested six men suspected in a recent string of car break-ins targeting tourists in Chinatown.

The men were arrested between Feb. 18 and 19, while plainclothes Metropolitan Police Department officers were conducting surveillance in the Chinatown area — a robust, multicultural district at 4255 Spring Mountain Road.

The break-ins are believed to have occurred in the past two weeks, although detectives suspect a number of related crimes have not been reported to police, Lt. Joshua Bitsko of Metro’s Spring Valley area command said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“Historically, Asian communities are hesitant to report crimes,” he said as he stood in the heart of Chinatown Plaza.

Detectives were still working to link other property recovered from the men to other victims, Bitsko said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

