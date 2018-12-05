Las Vegas police announce charges against 29 in gang case

Law enforcement officials announced Wednesday they made a “pretty significant dent” in Las Vegas Valley gang activity with the arrests or indictments of 29 gang members following a monthslong investigation.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas during a news conference to announce the recent arrests of more than two dozen violent gang members in the Las Vegas valley. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Photos of gang members and the names of their gangs are displayed on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas during a news conference to announce the recent arrests of more than two dozen violent gang members in the Las Vegas valley. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Reggie Rader speaks on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 at the Metro headquarters in Las Vegas during a news conference to announce the recent arrests of more than two dozen violent gang members in the Las Vegas valley. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. John Leon speaks on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 as District Attorney Steve Wolfson, right, looks on at the Metro headquarters in Las Vegas during a news conference to announce the recent arrests of more than two dozen violent gang members in the Las Vegas valley. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. John Leon, center, speaks on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 as Lt. Reggie Rader, left, and District Attorney Steve Wolfson look on at the Metro headquarters during a news conference to announce the recent arrests of more than two dozen violent gang members in the Las Vegas valley. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

“Make no mistake, we will continue to work together with our partner agencies to rid (the) Las Vegas Valley of gangs,” Metropolitan Police Department Capt. John Leon said at a news conference.

Officials linked the 29 members of the transnational 18th Street Gang to such crimes as murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and illegal drug sales. Those 29 were responsible for at least 50 “valleywide events” over an 18-month period and at least 55 felony offenses, said Leon, who oversees Metro’s gang/vice bureau.

The joint effort among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to tackle the gang began in March, Leon said. The operation targeted leaders and “key associates” of the gang in an effort to dismantle the gang’s structure and drug trade network, “allowing the impact of the investigation to resonate for a number of years,” he said.

Authorities received significant intelligence from within High Desert State Prison, about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas, where the 18th Street Gang was “heavily involved” in illegal activities, Leon said.

“A lot of times in prisons we’ll have our street gangs form up allegiances, and they will be more vocal about their associations in that setting,” Metro gang Lt. Reggie Rader elaborated. “That allowed us to get some key pieces on the way they were operating in the prisons and the trickle-out effect that sometimes has in our valley with our local street gangs.”

A poster with each of the gang members’ faces was displayed to the right of the lectern. They range in age from 19 to the mid-40s, Rader said. Each person was divided into different “cliques” or subsections that fell under the 18th Street Gang’s umbrella, he said.

The operation marked a “pretty significant dent” in the valley’s gang activities, which have spanned every corner of the valley, Rader said.

The investigation isn’t finished, Rader said. Police are still gathering evidence that they think could lead to further charges.

By attacking the gang’s structure rather than targeting only a few leaders, authorities can prevent other members from filling the void, he said, adding that such an approach puts other gangs and gang members on notice.

“It might make them think twice before they want to commit those crimes,” he said.

Police are investigating other gangs, but Rader declined to get into specifics.

About two-thirds of the cases were being prosecuted in the state’s court system, and the other third through the federal system, District Attorney Steve Wolfson said at the news conference.

Wolfson credited the agencies’ work and, particularly, his office’s gang unit, led by Chief Deputy District Attorney Danielle Pieper, a “mini task force” that targets gang violence in the community.

“We are a safer community today because of the efforts of this investigation,” Wolfson said.

Among the other agencies that assisted with the investigation are the Nevada Department of Corrections, Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Office of the Inspector General and U.S. attorney’s office.

The ATF helped police recover 20 firearms — 19 handguns and a shotgun — and the Inspector General’s office helped catch a gang member who had escaped from prison, Leon said.

In March, Metro announced the arrests of five MS-13 gang members in a string of killings that left 10 dead within Clark County in about a year.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.