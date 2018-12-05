Las Vegas police announce charges against 29 people in gang case

Law enforcement officials announced on Wednesday the arrests or indictments of 29 people in connection with gang activity in the Las Vegas Valley.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 at the LVMPD Headquarters where LVMPD Gang Crime Unit commanders held a news conference to announce the recent arrests of more than two dozen violent gang members in the Las Vegas valley.

Photos of gang members and the names of their gangs are displayed on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 at the LVMPD Headquarters as LVMPD Gang Crime Unit commanders held a news conference to announce the recent arrests of more than two dozen violent gang members in the Las Vegas valley. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Lt. Reggie Rader of Metro's gang unit speaks on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 at the LVMPD Headquarters where LVMPD Gang Crime Unit commanders held a news conference to announce the recent arrests of more than two dozen violent gang members in the Las Vegas valley. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Lt. John Leon of Metro's gang unit speaks on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 as District Attorney Steve Wolfson, right, looks on at the LVMPD Headquarters where LVMPD Gang Crime Unit commanders held a news conference to announce the recent arrests of more than two dozen violent gang members in the Las Vegas valley. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Lt. John Leon of Metro's gang unit, center, speaks on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 as Lt. Reggie Rader of Metro's gang, left, and District Attorney Steve Wolfson look on at the LVMPD Headquarters where LVMPD Gang Crime Unit commanders held a news conference to announce the recent arrests of more than two dozen violent gang members in the Las Vegas valley. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

“We believe they are responsible for some of the worst crimes in our community,” Metropolitan Police Department Capt. John Leon told members of the news media.

Officials linked members of the group to such crimes as murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and illegal drug sales.

A joint effort among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to tackle the 18th Street Gang began in March, said Leon, who oversees Metro’s gang/vice bureau. The operation targeted several leaders within the gang to dismantle the gang’s structure and drug trade network, he said.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson credited the work of his office’s gang unit, led by Chief Deputy District Attorney Danielle Pieper, a “mini-task force” that targets gang violence in the community.

In March, Metro announced the arrests of five MS-13 gang members in a string of killings that left 10 dead within Clark County in a roughly yearlong stretch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

