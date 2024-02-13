Las Vegas police announce DUI arrest numbers for Super Bowl Sunday

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was kept busy with drivers suspected of impairment on Super Bowl Sunday.

Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The department said its Traffic Bureau conducted a “DUI Blitz” across the valley on Sunday, Feb. 11, the day of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

As part of the “DUI Blitz,” officers made over three dozen DUI arrests, according to stats released by the department on Tuesday.

Las Vegas police said 92 citations were issued and 39 DUI arrests were made. In addition, LVMPD said there were four “other arrests” but did not elaborate on what specifically those were.