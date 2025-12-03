53°F
Las Vegas police announce officer’s arrest related to domestic violence

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
December 3, 2025 - 11:18 am
 
Updated December 3, 2025 - 11:20 am

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested last week on five charges related to domestic violence, the department announced in a release Wednesday.

Chandler Pike, 29, was booked Friday into the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges: two counts of felony domestic violence - strangulation; one count each of felony coercion with threat of force – domestic violence; misdemeanor domestic battery; and coercion constituting domestic violence.

According to Metro arrest records, police were called to a residence in the 7100 block of Sterling Rock Avenue, near West Cactus Avenue and South Rainbow Boulevard, just before 3 a.m. Friday in relation to a family disturbance call.

Pike, who has been with Metro since 2020, was assigned to the Community Safety Division, Enterprise Area Command. He will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending further investigation, the department said.

According to court records, Pike posted bond on Saturday and is due in court Dec. 29.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

