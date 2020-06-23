Las Vegas police arrest 2 women in deaths of 2 dogs

Two women were arrested after two dogs in their care died when they were left in locked kennels without sufficient food and water for nearly three weeks, police said.

Two women were arrested this week after two dogs in their care died when they were left in locked kennels without sufficient food and water for nearly three weeks, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s animal cruelty unit arrested 22-year-old Esmeralda Martinez and 21-year-old Blanca Perez on Saturday, the department announced Tuesday. The day before the arrests, police were called to conduct a welfare check due to a “foul odor” coming from an apartment on the 4300 block of Terrace Hills Road, near Lindell and Flamingo roads.

Metro said the officers were told that the apartments’ tenants had not been heard from for several weeks. When police went into the apartment, they found two dead dogs locked in kennels.

The department said the women locked the dogs in the kennels without sufficient food and water for nearly three weeks and “did not make any attempts to contact anyone to provide care for their dogs in their absence.”

Martinez and Perez face two felony counts each of willfully or maliciously killing an animal, court records show.

They remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday without bail, according to court and jail records. They are due to appear in court on Friday.

Further information about the arrests was not immediately available Tuesday.

