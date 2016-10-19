Las Vegas police arrest 3 in connection with fight after high school football game

Three of four suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection with a fight after a local high school football game on Oct. 7, the Metropolitan Department said.

In-N-Out in Centennial Hills (Mark Davis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raising Cane's in Centennial Hills (Mark Davis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fights broke out inside two Centennial Hills restaurants — Raising Cane’s and In-N-Out — after Arbor View beat archrival Centennial 28-7 at Centennial High School.

Both restaurants, about 4.5 miles east of the school, are on Centennial Center Boulevard, just north of Ann Road and west of U.S. Highway 95.

On the night of the fight, officers arrived at the restaurants to find an injured female juvenile. She was taken to University Medical Center with what appeared to be serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, Las Vegas police said in a statement.

At least three other people, including at least two adult restaurant employees, transported themselves to local hospitals with injuries.

Following the arrests, a 16-year-old faces charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, conspiracy to commit battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and misdemeanor battery. A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old face charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, the statement said.

A fourth suspect has been identified and is being sought in connection with this case.

Police ask that people with information or video of this incident to contact the Northwest Area Command at 702-828-8577 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

