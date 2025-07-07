Las Vegas police arrest dozens during July 4th ‘DUI Blitz’

Las Vegas police made nearly 70 DUI arrests over the three-day Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to the department.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on X Monday morning that officers made 68 DUI arrests during what it called “July 4 weekend DUI super blitz.”

The operation was conducted Friday, July 4, through Sunday, July 6, the post stated.

In all, officers made 861 traffic stops during the operation and issued 473 citations, according to police.

The department said that officers also made seven “other arrests,” and recovered three firearms. The post noted that police also recovered 1,175 grams of methamphetamine.