87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Las Vegas police arrest dozens during July 4th ‘DUI Blitz’

Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review- ...
Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
The exterior of The Orleans hotel-casino at 4500 West Tropicana Avenue, in Las Vegas. (Las Vega ...
2 injured in stabbing near Las Vegas resort, police say
No complaints are pending against Ty Maynarich with the bar, but a lawsuit he filed June 27 aga ...
Nevada state bar concerned about ‘veiled threats’ in attorney’s lawsuit
Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle. (Las Vegas Review Journal, File)
Motorcyclist killed in suspected DUI crash on July 4th in Las Vegas
Henderson Police Department Sgt. Daniel Medrano delivers updates about the officer involved sho ...
Man shot and killed last week by Henderson police ID’d
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2025 - 8:16 am
 

Las Vegas police made nearly 70 DUI arrests over the three-day Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to a social media post from the department.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on X Monday morning that officers made 68 DUI arrests during what it called “July 4 weekend DUI super blitz.”

The operation was conducted Friday, July 4, through Sunday, July 6, the post stated.

In all, officers made 861 traffic stops during the operation and issued 473 citations, according to police.

The department said that officers also made seven “other arrests,” and recovered three firearms. The post noted that police also recovered 1,175 grams of methamphetamine.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES