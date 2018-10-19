Las Vegas police arrest driver found passed out inside vehicle

Las Vegas police arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI after officers found the person passed out inside a vehicle.

Police block a white SUV after finding the driver passed out at the wheel Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, on Tropicana Avenue at Pecos Road. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police found the white SUV about 2:30 a.m. on eastbound Tropicana Avenue at Pecos Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

Officers blocked the SUV by parking a patrol car in front of and behind it, Johansson said. When the driver woke up, the SUV accelerated and bumped the front of an unoccupied Metro vehicle.

No one was injured, and the driver was arrested.

