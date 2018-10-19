Crime

Las Vegas police arrest driver found passed out inside vehicle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2018 - 6:22 am
 

Las Vegas police arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI after officers found the person passed out inside a vehicle.

Police found the white SUV about 2:30 a.m. on eastbound Tropicana Avenue at Pecos Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

Officers blocked the SUV by parking a patrol car in front of and behind it, Johansson said. When the driver woke up, the SUV accelerated and bumped the front of an unoccupied Metro vehicle.

No one was injured, and the driver was arrested.

