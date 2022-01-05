Las Vegas police arrest father after infant suffers broken bones

A man told Las Vegas police that “losing” in a video game and his baby’s cries had upset him to the point that he squeezed her leg and pushed her knees into her chest, according to his arrest report.

Clark County Detention Center (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The report said that the baby, whose age was redacted, had suffered several broken bones.

Police arrested Day-Quaun Adkins on Dec. 29 on three counts of child abuse causing substantial bodily harm, according to Las Vegas Justice Court logs.

The 21-year-old suspect, who is next due in court Thursday morning, remained at the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday with a $100,000 bail.

Should Adkins bail out, he would be held under high-monitoring house arrest and barred from interacting with children, according to court logs, which do not list an attorney for him.

A pediatrician contacted Clark County Child Protective Services on Dec. 21 after seeing that the baby, who was taken in for a “possible infection” in her mouth, had “bite marks” throughout her body, according to the arrest report.

The agency subsequently contacted the Metropolitan Police Department.

Physicians at University Medical Center found weeks-old fractures of the baby’s head, tibia, femur and four ribs, the report said.

Days earlier, Adkins and the baby’s mother had confronted a sitter — who had watched the child while they went out on a date — about the bites but decided against calling police, the suspect told detectives.

The day of his arrest, Adkins told detectives that he had burped the baby “too hard” about five weeks prior.

Although he did not see any injuries, he told police that the incident had “scared him and he made sure not to burp her that hard again,” the report said.

That is when police believe the rib fractures occurred, according to the report.

A few days later, Adkins and his daughter were the only ones up late at night. The report said he was playing video games, and the baby was crying.

The “frustration and anger” of losing in the game was “compounded” by the baby’s cries and her refusal to eat from a bottle, and that is why he squeezed her leg, according to the report.

He told police that the baby began to eat, but “he was still upset,” so he pushed her knees into her chest, the report said.

