Las Vegas police arrest Henderson corrections officer

A Henderson corrections officer has been arrested and placed on paid administrative leave, a spokesman said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Ronald Allen Peeler on Thursday evening, Henderson police officer Rod Peña said.

Booking records indicate the corrections officer was arrested on a domestic battery charge about 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Peña said Peeler, who is in his late 40s, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Metro documents indicate his arrest was related to a domestic disturbance call. The documents show police responded about 3:15 p.m. to the 1100 block of Regal Lily Way, near Paradise and Robindale roads.

Peeler has no documented local criminal history, according to court records.

