Las Vegas police arrest man after domestic dispute

A man is in custody Tuesday night after a domestic dispute led to an hourslong barricade in the central valley.

Police were called about 4:30 p.m. for reports of a domestic incident at a home on the 3200 block of University Avenue, near Harmon Avenue and Pecos Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The dispute escalated when a 44-year-old man refused to leave the home, Gordon said. Metro SWAT officers and crisis negotiators were called to the scene and the man was arrested without incident about 9:15 p.m.

No one was injured during the dispute or the barricade, Gordon said.

3200 University Avenue, Las Vegas, NV