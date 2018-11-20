Las Vegas police arrest man after suspicious package found

A 63-year-old man was arrested after a suspicious package investigation in east Las Vegas.

Christopher Robinson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 63-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a suspicious package investigation in east Las Vegas.

Christopher W. Robinson faces one count of communicating a bomb threat, jail records show. He was being held Tuesday on $10,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Las Vegas police began investigating shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday, when the package was found at a bus stop on the southeast corner of Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road, police said.

The package was deemed safe at about 12:45 p.m.

Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road, las vegas, nv