Las Vegas police arrest man in fatal confontation with vehicle

Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the killing of a man who authorities say was run over with a vehicle.

Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the killing of a man who authorities say was run over with a vehicle in a northeast Las Vegas parking lot Wednesday.

Clark County Detention Center records show David Melvin Welch, 54, was booked at the Southern Nevada jail on a single count of murder with use of a deadly weapon Thursday. Welch was booked under the same event number that police listed for a killing Wednesday at 12:50 p.m. in the parking lot of an AutoZone, 3690 E. Cheyenne Ave., near Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Police said they were called to the parking lot for a report of a crash, Las Vegas police Lt. David Valenta said.

Valenta said investigators believe the driver of a vehicle in the parking lot got into an argument with a man in his late 40s walking through the lot, when the driver intentionally ran over the man before driving off.

The injured man was taken to University Medical Center where he died later Wednesday afternoon.

Valenta said neither person involved appeared to be an employee associated with AutoZone and that it was too early to tell if either person had been a customer prior to the argument.

Welch is scheduled for an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Friday afternoon.

