Las Vegas police arrest middle school custodian

A Clark County School District custodian was arrested Saturday on three counts of unlawful contact with a minor or mentally ill person.

Jesus A. Acosta, 56, is the 11th school district employee to be arrested this year in connection with inappropriate behavior from last July to April.

The Metropolitan Police Department made the arrest on the 9300 block of Sterling Hill Avenue, according to police. The department provided no details on what led to the arrest.

Acosta was working as a custodian at Tarkanian Middle School, 5800 W. Pyle Ave., and was hired by the district in 2014, school district spokesman David Sheehan said.

This marks the highest total of arrests of school district staff since 2013-14. There were 10 arrests in each of the two previous school years.

A spokeswoman from the school declined to comment Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, Clark County Detention Center records showed that Acosta remained in custody.

