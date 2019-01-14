Las Vegas police arrest suspect in ‘Blue Bucket Bandit’ thefts

Russell Fowler, 41, was arrested Sunday at a Las Vegas apartment complex and is suspected in a number of thefts of surveillance cameras and packages attributed to the so-called “Blue Bucket Bandit.”

Russell Fowler (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Russell Fowler, seen at a residence via surveillance footage (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man after identifying him as the suspect in a number of thefts of surveillance cameras and packages attributed to the so-called “Blue Bucket Bandit.”

Russell Fowler, 41, was arrested Sunday at an apartment complex near the intersection of Alta Drive and South Durango Drive. He was booked for an outstanding warrant, unrelated to the thefts, and rebooked on a felony charge of comprehensive theft in connection with nine reported incidents.

Last month, detectives received a report of a stolen surveillance camera from the front porch of a home near West Lake Mead and North Rampart boulevards, according to a news release. Detectives determined Fowler was the suspect in this and several other incidents.

According to the release, police said Fowler could be seen in several of the thefts approaching the front of homes holding a blue bucket. He would stand on the bucket to reach the security cameras, then rip them from their mountings and run away.

