Las Vegas police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run near Strip

Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run crash early this month in the central valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic bureau announced the arrest on Twitter, but did not provide any details.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 3, Leeland Rayburn was on East Sahara Avenue, near Santa Rita Drive, when he was struck by a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.

The 37-year-old pedestrian, who was outside a crosswalk, later died at University Medical Center.

The driver did not stop at the scene, police said.

In the days that followed, police released a photo and description of the Jeep as well as a surveillance image that showed the suspected driver.

“We started with a vehicle description that led us to locating the vehicle that led us to locating the driver!” police wrote on Twitter.

